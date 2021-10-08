Colorado Springs Community Development Division invites residents to talk 2022 federal grant funds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The City’s Community Development Division is seeking input to inform the City’s 2022 Annual Action Plan for the use of federal block grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

All residents, advocates and stakeholders are invited to learn about the impacts of the funds and share their experiences through virtual meetings with affordable housing, infrastructure and services for low- and moderate-income community members during October.

The city receives $5 million per year provided by the Community Development Block Grant Program, HOME Investment Partnerships Program and the Emergency Solutions Grant program. Additional relief funds have been made available by the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act to address the pandemic-related impacts.

The grant amount has not been determined; however, the City is now preparing priorities for the 2022 Annual Action Plan regarding investing funds in support of vulnerable populations. The division manages these funds and awards them to local agencies, nonprofits and developers.

Residents may watch the general overview video available online, then attend any or all of the topic-focused virtual meetings. Each meeting will offer the summary of previous funding impact, discuss any new needs or changed priorities from 2021, and allow for community input. Each meeting will be recorded and available for viewing online. Input is also welcomed via phone or email.

Public Meetings for 2022 Annual Action Plan Priorities:

Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Homelessness and Social Services

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 9-10 a.m.: Economic Development

Thursday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. – Noon: American Rescue Plan HOME-ARP

Saturday, Oct. 23, 10-11 a.m.: Affordable Housing

The City encourages all residents to participate in these free meetings, including neighborhood leaders, service providers and community advocates.

Closed captioning will offered in English, Spanish, French, Korean, Vietnamese, and Chinese.

The following is the process of drafting and submitting the 2022 Annual Action Plan: