COLORADO SPRINGS — From a Galaxy Far, Far Away to the Cobra Kai Dojo, pop culture fans can expect a fun-filled weekend of shopping, family entertainment, and celebrity meet and greets at Colorado Springs Comic Con.

While each year brings new and exciting things to see and do at the annual pop culture celebration, certain activities are mainstays, including meeting celebrity guests and legendary comic book artists.

This year’s Colorado Springs Comic Con brings in a huge contingency from the largest fandom worldwide—Star Wars. Daniel Logan; who played young Boba Fett, Ahmed Best; who played Jar Jar Binks, and Carey Jones; who played Black Krrsantan in the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett.

The wildly popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian is also well represented, with six actors in attendance: Barry Lowin, Emily Swallow, Kyle Pacek, Omid Abtahi, Misty Rosas, and Chris Bartlett.

Fans attending Colorado Springs Comic Con can also expect to meet stars from Supernatural, The Walking Dead, Ms. Marvel, Power Rangers, Cobra Kai, Clerks, and more!

As always, attendees of all ages are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character, with the best of the best competing in the fan-favorite Cosplay Contest.

There are costume and prop policies in place to ensure the safety of all guests, so be sure to check up on the convention’s costume policies before heading out the door.

This year’s Colorado Springs Comic Con is scheduled for August 19-21, at the Broadmoor World Arena. Tickets are currently on sale through the event’s website at www.cscomiccon.com.