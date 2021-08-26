Colorado Springs Comic Con requires masks

The Colorado Springs skyline around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– All Colorado Springs Comic-Con attendees will be required to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status.

The comic con convention tweeted out the following this morning:

The convention will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Broadmoor World Arena starting at the following times:

  • Friday – Aug. 27 – VIP Entry begins at 2:00 p.m., Advance Purchasers at 2:30 p.m., At-door purchasers at 3:00 p.m. and will close at 9:00 p.m. for everyone.
  • Saturday – Aug. 28 – VIP Entry begins at 9:00 a.m., Advance Purchasers at 9:30 a.m., At-door purchasers at 10:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m. for everyone.
  • Sunday, – Aug. 29 – VIP Entry begins at 9:00 a.m., Advance Purchasers at 9:30 a.m., At-door purchasers at 10:00 a.m. and will close at 5:00 p.m. for everyone.

To learn more about the comic con, visit this website.

