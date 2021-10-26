Colorado Springs City Council unanimously votes to acquire Fishers Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Colorado Springs City Council approved by unanimous vote for the City to acquire 343 acres of open space called Fishers Canyon.

The property located in the city’s southwest foothills, bordering Cheyenne Mountain State Park, Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood and the Pike National Forest. The estimated $4.2 million purchase will be funded with revenues from the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales tax program and The Conservation Fund.

“This property is a valuable conservation and recreational asset for Colorado Springs that will further preserve the western backdrop of our skyline, provide continued protection of wildlife habitat, offer incredible views, and has the potential to connect exciting and long-anticipated trail corridors,” said David Deitemeyer, City of Colorado Springs senior landscape architect.

The 2014 Park System Master Plan identified this area as a valuable candidate property for the City’s open space system. It could unlock several significant trail connections, including a key piece of the Chamberlain Trail, which is a long-envisioned 26-mile north-south trail along the western foothills that could connect Blodgett Open Space to Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

For more information on TOPS, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/TOPS.

Council’s vote follows recommendations by the Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Advisory Board and TOPS Working Committee earlier in October.