(COLORADO SPRINGS) — While crews cleanup graffiti, City Council is discussing strategies that would give city officials a greater say in where and how murals can be painted.

Colorado Springs Neighborhood Services crews have cleaned up nearly as much graffiti through May of 2023 as they did all of last year.

“We’ve doubled our resources and we have essentially doubled the amount of graffiti that we have removed,” explained Mitch Hammes with Neighborhood Services. “That means we can get to it faster and we’re proactively finding more. We’re not relying strictly on resident complaints.”

On Monday, July 10, the council and city staff discussed a growing controversy regarding murals painted on private property, something city officials have little control over.

“There are some murals I like, but there are some I think are disturbing,” said Councilman Dave Donelson, Colorado Springs City Council District 1.

Donelson said he has heard from many community members who live in the Knob Hill area, who believe the murals there are eyesores.

“That’s my concern with murals and as I said on Knob Hill, some of the people that live there feel like they’re being demoralized or being beaten down by having to look at this stuff every single day,” Councilman Donelson explained. “If we can’t fix that, we can at least prevent it in the future.”

The council is asking city staff to study other methods by which city officials can have a greater say in where and how murals can be painted. Colorado Springs can request the removal of graffiti through the GoCOS! App.

“We have to delineate between what’s art, what’s murals and what’s graffiti and what’s violent,” said Yolanda Avila, Colorado Springs City Council District 4. “We have to look at property rights too. Are we a city of limited government or is it only limited if it works for us?”

While the city council battles freedom of speech versus art, supporters of the artwork say murals serve as a source of community pride.

“I’ve created over 30 pieces of public art in Colorado and I’m so grateful because I’ve been well-received by my community,” said Molly McClure, Colorado Springs muralist. “Almost all of my work is to celebrate this beautiful community that we have and it’s an honor to be an artist here.”

The City Council wants to hear from the community on how graffiti and murals are perceived in Colorado Springs. Community members are encouraged to attend future meetings to make their voices heard.