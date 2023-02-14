(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Colorado Springs City Council announced that it has approved the first comprehensive update of the City’s zoning and subdivision ordinance in several decades.

According to the City, the new Unified Development Code creates a modern and more user-friendly approach to zoning and subdivision regulations to fit the needs of the City as directed by PlanCOS, the 2019 Council-adopted comprehensive plan.

The City said the Unified Development Code is the zoning and subdivision ordinance that governs how property owners can use their land, including regulations such as building height, setbacks from property lines, application procedures, parking and landscaping requirements, along with how residents and neighborhoods can participate in the land development process.

The City added that the new code includes logical and intuitive organization, useful illustrations, cross-references, and consistency in review procedures. The project follows three years of community and stakeholder engagement and public meetings with residents and experts from across Colorado Springs.

More information on the project can be found at coloradosprings.gov/retoolcos.

“Improving and modernizing the City of Colorado Springs’ land development regulations will make it easier for property and business owners to understand and use,” said Planning and Community Development Director Peter Wysocki. “We are thankful for all those who played a role over the last several years in helping to update our Unified Development Code as part of RetoolCOS. The new code will help implement the vision for the City established in PlanCOS and help ensure we are positioned to address future growth, redevelop aging and functionally obsolete sites, and enhance existing neighborhoods.”