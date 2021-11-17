Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale to perform at Pikes Peak Center Dec. 5

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Tickets are now on sale for the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale’s 45th Anniversary Holiday Concert at the Pikes Peak Center! On Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3:00 p.m., the CSCC will be commemorating nearly a half century of joyful singing here in the Pikes Peak Region.

“As we finally return to the stage, this concert is our expression of sincere gratitude, especially to the essential workers,” shares CSCC director Marcia Hendricks. “Teachers, first responders, medical professionals, transportation specialists, sanitation workers, members of the armed services and so many more. Our wish for this holiday season is to show how deeply we appreciate the courage and relentless spirit we see on display all around us.”

If you would like to attend, please areserve seats in advance by purchasing tickets at the Pikes Peak Center Box Office, via AXS app or online at axs.com as the event has a history of selling out quickly.