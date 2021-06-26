Colorado Springs celebrates new pickleball courts in Bear Creek Park

COLORADO SPRINGS— On Saturday, 12 new pickleball courts opened for the first time in Bear Creek Park. Many players were there breaking in the new turf.

With the help of Pikes Peak Pickleball Association, El Paso County Parks renovated four worn-down tennis courts into the modern outdoor pickleball courts. PPPA provided El Paso County with a funding amount of $100,000 and applied for an El Pomar grant for $20,000 which was also provided as part of the project funding.

Fans of pickleball say it’s one of the fastest growing sport in America; pickleball is a two or four player paddleball sport which combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis.

“Unlike maybe tennis, which is a little difficult and take a little while to get the hang of it. Pickleball you can pick up right away,” said Joe Johnson, President of the Pikes Peak Pickleball Association.