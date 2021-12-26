Colorado Springs businesses bounce back this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS — In 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a difficult year for everyone, and many businesses took a hit. Some had to close up for good while others suffered budget cuts due to lack of business.

COVID-19 has made the lives of many more difficult in a variety of ways. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“Twenty-twenty was a bad year. It was rough year. We’re fortunate that we’re still here but it was definitely a rough year,” said Denise Sheridan, owner of Colorado Co-Op.

By December of that year when things had opened up, businesses were able to see some customers coming back, but it was some time before things returned to as they were pre-pandemic.

However, businesses say they were able to bounce back because of the Colorado Springs community. Sheridan said this holiday season was the busiest they had seen in a long time.

More people are hitting the local shops this year than they have in a while. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“This was the strongest December we have had in the last 6 years,” Sheridan said.

Kate Byrne, store manager Eclectic Co. said the incredible response from shoppers choosing to go local for their holidays gifts has made the rough patch worth it.

Coloradans shopping local for the holidays. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“It’s been incredibly heartening to see this holiday season and we’re blown away by how many people are shopping local,” Byrne said.

“We have a lot of customers who are passionate about shopping local, supporting small business, supporting downtown Colorado Springs, so that drives a lot of our business and we’re so thankful,” Sheridan said.

Shop owners said they hope the increase means more people are now interested in shopping local. Credit: Rachel Saurer

Byrne said the increase in shoppers this December as oppose to recent years before the pandemic could be a result of people wanting to get out and at the same time realizing the importance of small businesses.

“This year I think everybody is so excited to be able to be out and shopping in all the local stores and, you know, be together,” Byrne said.

Whatever the reason, local businesses said they are grateful for the increase in support from their community during the holiday season.