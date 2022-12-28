(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Sallie Clark announced her candidacy for Mayor of Colorado Springs highlighting her decades of experience in public service and business.

Clark announced her candidacy on Nov. 15 at the Norris Penrose Event Center outlining her priorities if she is elected Mayor:

“Safe neighborhoods”

“Thriving businesses”

“Support for first responders”

“Homelessness and affordable housing”

“Support for our military”

“Planning for the future”

”I love Colorado Springs. It’s my home. It’s the city where my husband of 42 years and I, started a business over 36 years ago,” Clark said.

Clark spoke about her background as a military wife, saying she is dedicated to the city’s important support and collaboration with military installations, local, state, and congressional leaders at all levels of government. Clark said maintaining a strong military presence is key to a strong local economy.

“I have a proven track record of achieving goals for Colorado Springs, for El Paso County, and for Colorado. I’ve been a community leader and someone who has served at all levels of government from local to federal, worked collaboratively with people from all walks of life and across party lines. I’m uniquely qualified to serve in this role as the chief executive officer of the city, to get things done for Colorado Springs,” Clark said.