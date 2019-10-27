Colorado Springs-based Global SuperTanker deployed to fight wildfires in California

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs-based Global SuperTanker has taken on a new mission to fight wildfires in California.

Global SuperTanker Services confirmed to FOX21 the aircraft landed at McClellan Airport in Sacramento on Friday.

According to AP, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency as wildfires and extreme weather conditions forced almost 200,000 people from their homes.

The Global SuperTanker completed five missions on Saturday near Sacramento and is expected to continue to fight the wildfires.

The Boeing 747-400 can deliver 19,200 gallons in one drop or segmented drops at nearly 600 mph.

Flight path mission on Oct 26 – Courtesy: Flightradar24

To follow the Global SuperTanker’s flight path, click here.

There are currently multiple fires burning in California, for updates click here.