Colorado Springs Backpack Bash

COLORADO SPRINGS — Head over to Discovery Church Colorado in Colorado Springs for the inaugural “Backpack Bash.”

Nonprofits, churches and local businesses came together to make sure all local children are ready for their first day of school!

From 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. kids under 18 years of age who attend can receive a FREE backpack filled with school supplies to help them be prepared for the school year.

This is a FREE community event with bouncy houses, hotdogs, free child haircuts, face painting, free eye exams and free dental exams.

While supplies last.

This fun-filled event is geared towards families that need extra support going into the school year.

Join many community partners August 10th, at Discovery Church Colorado: 4304 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs.