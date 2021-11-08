Colorado Springs animal shelter shut down for not following sick animal regulations, concerns of distemper spread

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – New Hope Rescue, Inc. was issued a cease and desist order from the Colorado Department of Agriculture, all animal care is suspended.

The care of pet animals, including adoption, importation, transfer, foster and any other action typically taken by a shelter or rescue is shut down, the CDA announced on Friday.

The rescue closure comes after an investigation from the Animal Law Enforcement Division of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, which found the organization failed to properly isolate dogs with communicable disease and did not provide veterinary care soon enough for sick and injured animals.

“To preserve the safety, health, and welfare of pets and pet owners in Colorado Springs, it was imperative that CDA take this emergency action to immediately suspend the PACFA license for New Hope Rescue,” said Nick Fisher, PACFA Program Section Chief. “CDA has serious concerns about the potential for the community spread of distemper through dogs from New Hope Rescue and through unknown exposure to dogs in the community via dog parks, boarding facilities, dog daycare facilities, and at retail establishments that allow dogs on premises. We recommend anyone who has adopted or fostered animals from New Hope Rescue in the past two months to contact their veterinarian for an examination of their pet animals.”

Animals that were under the care of New Hope Rescue have been transfer to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and the Dumb Friends League.

Anyone who is fostering a pet animal for New Hope Rescue is asked to contact the Dumb Friends League at 303-751-5772 immediately.

Distemper is highly contagious disease that affects dogs, cats and wildlife. The disease is often fatal and can have permanent health affects for the animals that do survive.

A hearing will be held by the Colorado Office of Administrative Courts to decide the status of New Hope Rescue’s future license.