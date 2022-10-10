(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) said its website was targeted by a cyberattack on Monday, Oct. 10.

The airport said in a statement that FlyCOS.com was the target of a “denial of service cyberattack” Monday morning, along with several other U.S. airports.

COS Airport also said that because the website is hosted on the City of Colorado Springs’ website, both ColoradoSprings.gov and FlyCOS.com were briefly taken offline.

The website was back up by 9 a.m. Monday morning, the airport said, and operations were unaffected.