Colorado Springs Airport traffic increases in light of holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Colorado Springs Airport started the fall with an increase in enplanements and seats, exceeding 2019 volumes. In the month of September 2021, 93,421 passengers were enplaned, a 24.4% increase from September 2019. Total passengers increased by 24.2% from 2019 with 186,287 passengers who traveled through the terminal in September.

Increased capacity contributed to 129,575 seats in the market – a 38.7% increase from September 2019. The increase is on behalf of the addition of Southwest Airlines’ five, nonstop markets in March 2021 and other carriers’ growth.

The latest route added to the COS nonstop schedule is Frontier Airlines’ direct flight to Orlando (MCO). The service will begin Friday, Nov. 5, and is available for booking now.

With the increase in traffic, travelers are reminded to arrive at the TSA checkpoint at least 90 minutes prior to their flight. Additionally, the federal mask mandate is still in effect and has been extended to Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Masks are required inside all areas of the airport and on all aircraft.

Current nonstop routes are as follows:

American Airlines Nonstop to Dallas Ft. Worth (DFW) Nonstop to Chicago (ORD)



Delta Air Lines Nonstop to Salt Lake City (SLC)



Frontier Airlines Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS) Nonstop to Orlando (MCO) – service beginning November 5, 2021 Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX)



Southwest Airlines Nonstop to Denver (DEN) – easy connections coast-to-coast Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS) Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX) Nonstop to Dallas (Love Field – DAL) Nonstop to Chicago (Midway- MDW) Nonstop to Houston (Hobby – HOU) – seasonal service; select November through January dates Nonstop to San Antonio (SAT) – seasonal service; select November through January dates

