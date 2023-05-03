(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) has a new airline and direct flight to Los Angeles, California, starting Wednesday, May 3.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air)

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air)

Avelo Airlines is now providing Colorado Springs with the only nonstop flights to Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR).

“Colorado Springs residents now have even more options at Colorado’s small airport, and this exclusive service with Avelo offers affordable and convenient air travel to the West Coast,” stated Director of Aviation for COS, Greg Phillips.

The airline will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. One-way fares between Colorado Springs and BUR will start at $49.

From May 5 to May 15, Avelo will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

Since taking flight in April 2021, Avelo has flown more than two million customers on over 17,000 flights. The airline serves 44 destinations spanning 24 states. In the first quarter of 2023, Avelo achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second-best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry, according to a press release.

COS offers a fast, smooth and welcoming hometown airport experience, stated Avelo. The airport’s adjacency to major highways and other large cities makes it “the region’s most convenient, comfortable and travel-friendly airport.”