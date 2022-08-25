A Southwest Airlines flight from Denver arrives at the Colorado Springs Airport Thursday, March 11. / Still from video courtesy Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) was excited to have a busy July with more travelers flying in and out of COS.

COS received a total of 202,851 passengers traveling in and out of the airport for the month of July. Half of those passengers boarded a plane out of COS resulting in 101,756 aircraft boardings, according to COS.

“It’s been a busy summer and whether it’s people visiting Colorado Springs or locals traveling outbound, it’s exciting to see more and more people choosing to fly COS for all of their traveling needs,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation.

The five major carriers out of COS (American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, and United) saw full planes for the month of July boasting an 81.3 percent load factor. In July, airlines had 125,168 total seats out of COS, a 29 percent increase compared to July 2019.

Summer travel is coming to a close, indicating the beginning of the fall travel season. September through early November tends to be a slower travel season, which results in smaller crowds, lower fares, and more flexibility with booking.

Summer Spotlight (nonstop routes):

American Airlines (Dallas/Ft. Worth) 5 daily nonstops with 1-stop connecting service across the U.S. and worldwide.



Delta Air Lines (Salt Lake City) 3 daily nonstops with easy access to the west coast. Delta nonstop service to Salt Lake City will upgrade to an E175 aircraft, which offers First Class, Delta Comfort and Economy seats (effective October 6).



Frontier Airlines (Las Vegas and Phoenix) Nonstop, low fare service.



Southwest Airlines (Chicago (MDW), Dallas (DAL), Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix) Nonstop to Denver (DEN) with easy connections coast-to-coast. Adding seasonal service to Houston (HOU) , San Antonio and San Diego during peak days in November, December, and January.

