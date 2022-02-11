Colorado Springs Airport receives “Best In Colorado” award for pavement rehabilitation runway project

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Airport has announced that its 2021 pavement rehabilitation project to its west runway – Runway 17R/35L–was selected as the recipient of the “Best in Colorado” award by the Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association.

“This project was a big undertaking logistically for airport staff, so we’re honored to receive this accolade and, just as importantly, for completing the project in record time with minimal impact to our aviation tenants and users,” said Brett Miller, assistant director of operations.

Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Airport.

COS received the award at the Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association’s 28th Annual “Best in Colorado” Asphalt Pavement Awards Program on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The expected life of the airfield’s asphalt is around 20 years, and the runway’s last rehabilitation was completed in 2002. Approximately 85,000 tons of asphalt was used, and over 20% of it was recycled asphalt. This project extended the runway’s life until 2041, at least.

“RS&H and Kiewit were incredible partners during this project and were consistently ahead of schedule throughout the process,” said Greg Phillips, director of vviation.

The $18 million cost was paid for by a grant from the Airport Improvement Program which is supported by the FAA. No local taxes were used for this project.