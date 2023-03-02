(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Upgrades are coming to the Colorado Springs Airport as part of their Concourse Modernization project. And new federal funding is helping make it possible.

COS will receive $6 million of grant funds for the Airport’s upcoming Concourse Modernization project. The grant was awarded through a competitive process known as an Aging Terminal Project (ATP) grant.

Funds will be used to replace aging and obsolete infrastructure, make upgrades to accommodate more passengers, and improve accessibility for travelers with disabilities, with several ADA upgrades in the works.

“We want every passenger to experience the ease and convenience of COS, and with the ADA improvements in this project everyone can,” said Deanna Stoddard, Airport Design and Construction Manager for COS. “More accessible restrooms, additional signage, and a PA system to include hearing loop technology are only a few of the ways we’re making our airport more accessible to all members of our community.”

The Airport’s Concourse Modernization project will be a complete remodel of the terminal concourse to include hold rooms, restrooms, ceilings, windows, elevators, flooring, the PA system, and more.

“The existing terminal opened in 1994 and has served our travelers well through the years, but it’s time and we’re excited for these upgrades,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS. “We want to continue to improve our travelers’ experience and ensure their time at COS is stress-free, comfortable, and supports their travel needs.”

Components of the project are intended to improve energy efficiency as well. Implementation of LED’s and water reduction methods in the bathrooms are just some of the ways COS will advance the building’s sustainability.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding nearly $1 billion from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to nearly 100 airports of all sizes across the country and the Colorado Springs Airport is among the recipients.