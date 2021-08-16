Colorado Springs Airport named winner of national snow and ice removal award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Airport has won the Balchen/Post Award, a national award for snow and ice removal, presented by the Northeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives annually at the International Aviation Snow Symposium.

Greg Phillips, director of aviation, said, “The snow removal team at COS is absolutely top-notch, and it’s great to see their diligent efforts recognized nationally with this award! Their around-the-clock work to keep the runways and taxiways at COS clear of snow and safe for operations is highly deserving of this recognition.”

Award criteria involve preparedness, snow and ice control plan, communications timeliness, equipment readiness and more.

“This award highlights airports that maintain a safe and operational status throughout the winter season and our team’s dedication to keeping the airport open and operational during storms is evident,” said Brett Miller, assistant director of aviation, operations and maintenance.

COS was the winner in the medium commercial airport category, which includes airports of 100,000 to 200,00 scheduled annual operations. The unscheduled operations, like diversions, are a part of snow and ice removal too.

“COS is one of the top diversion airports in the country for a number of air carriers. When there is bad weather in Denver, COS can receive up to 30 or more diverted aircraft,” said Miller.

To learn more about the Balchen/Post award visit the AAAE site.