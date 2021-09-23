Colorado Springs Airport helping passengers find ground transportation amid driver shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is encouraging passengers to have a ride waiting for them after they land as ridesharing companies struggle with staff shortages.

On its website, the airport says, “A national shortage of ground transportation drivers is affecting airports all over the country. Travelers should be aware there may be significant wait times for available taxis, ride app drivers (like Uber and Lyft) and other car services.”

According to the airport, some passengers have struggled to find ground transportation following their arrival into COS. Because of that challenge, the airport is reminding passengers about its white airport paging phone for help once their plane has landed.

If passengers choose to use the airport paging phone, they will be connected to the airport’s communication center, which can then help connect them to a rideshare or taxi company.

The shortage in rideshare and taxi drivers is not new. Many companies such as Uber and Lyft have struggled for months to meet the rising demand of passengers.

Several factors have contributed to the shortage, including COVID-19 concerns, calls for increased pay, and drivers switching from delivering people to delivering things like groceries and to-go orders.

When it comes to local passengers looking for a ride, a COS spokesperson strongly encouraged its guests to plan ahead and have a ride already waiting at the airport if at all possible.

For a list of companies/businesses the airport frequently partners with, click here. For general parking and transportation information, click here.