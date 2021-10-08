Colorado Springs Airport finishes west runway project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Colorado Springs Airport has finished its west runway pavement rehabilitation project – Runway 17R/35L.

Construction began in May 2021 and was completed in September 2021. Milling, paving, grooving, all new LED signs and lights and reflective paint were all part of the project.

“This project was a big undertaking logistically but was necessary for the operations of the airport and safety of aircraft,” said, Brett Miller, assistant director of operations.

The runway was closed for 90 days while the project was completed.

“RS&H and Kiewit were incredible partners during this project and were consistently ahead of schedule throughout the process,” said Steven Gaeta, Airport Construction manager.

Approximately 85,000 tons of asphalt was used to rehabilitate the runway, over 20% of which was recycled asphalt.