COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Airport has started 2022 with a rise in traffic. The airport enplaned 66,694 passengers and saw 132,350 travel through the terminal in January 2022.
When compared to the same period in January 2021, these figures represent a 149% increase in enplanements and 146% increase in total passengers.
COS traffic is projected to continue to rise for the rest of this year with a spike coming in March due to Spring Break travel. As traffic increases, COS encourages travelers to arrive at least 90 minutes prior to your flight’s scheduled departure time.
Nonstop routes:
- American Airlines
- Nonstop to Dallas Ft. Worth (DFW)
- Delta Air Lines
- Nonstop to Salt Lake City (SLC)
- Frontier Airlines
- Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS)
- Nonstop to Orlando (MCO) – seasonal service; November through April
- Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX)
- Southwest Airlines
- Nonstop to Denver (DEN) – easy connections coast-to-coast
- Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS)
- Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX)
- Nonstop to Dallas (Love Field – DAL)
- Nonstop to Chicago (Midway- MDW)
- United Airlines
- Nonstop to Chicago (ORD)
- Nonstop to Denver (DEN) – easy connections worldwide
- Nonstop to Houston (IAH)
- Nonstop to Los Angeles (LAX)