COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Airport has started 2022 with a rise in traffic. The airport enplaned 66,694 passengers and saw 132,350 travel through the terminal in January 2022.

When compared to the same period in January 2021, these figures represent a 149% increase in enplanements and 146% increase in total passengers.

COS traffic is projected to continue to rise for the rest of this year with a spike coming in March due to Spring Break travel. As traffic increases, COS encourages travelers to arrive at least 90 minutes prior to your flight’s scheduled departure time.

Nonstop routes:

American Airlines Nonstop to Dallas Ft. Worth (DFW)



Delta Air Lines Nonstop to Salt Lake City (SLC)



Frontier Airlines Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS) Nonstop to Orlando (MCO) – seasonal service; November through April Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX)



Southwest Airlines Nonstop to Denver (DEN) – easy connections coast-to-coast Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS) Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX) Nonstop to Dallas (Love Field – DAL) Nonstop to Chicago (Midway- MDW)

