COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Airport has started 2022 with a rise in traffic. The airport enplaned 66,694 passengers and saw 132,350 travel through the terminal in January 2022.

When compared to the same period in January 2021, these figures represent a 149% increase in enplanements and 146% increase in total passengers.

COS traffic is projected to continue to rise for the rest of this year with a spike coming in March due to Spring Break travel. As traffic increases, COS encourages travelers to arrive at least 90 minutes prior to your flight’s scheduled departure time.

Nonstop routes:

  • American Airlines
    • Nonstop to Dallas Ft. Worth (DFW)
  • Delta Air Lines
    • Nonstop to Salt Lake City (SLC)
  • Frontier Airlines
    • Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS)
    • Nonstop to Orlando (MCO) – seasonal service; November through April
    • Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX)
  • Southwest Airlines
    • Nonstop to Denver (DEN) – easy connections coast-to-coast
    • Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS)
    • Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX)
    • Nonstop to Dallas (Love Field – DAL)
    • Nonstop to Chicago (Midway- MDW)
  • United Airlines
    • Nonstop to Chicago (ORD)
    • Nonstop to Denver (DEN) – easy connections worldwide
    • Nonstop to Houston (IAH)
    • Nonstop to Los Angeles (LAX)