Colorado Springs Airport exceeds 2019 traffic volumes

A Southwest Airlines flight from Denver arrives at the Colorado Springs Airport Thursday, March 11. / Still from video courtesy Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Colorado Springs Airport closed out summer 2021 with an increase in enplanements and seats, exceeding 2019 volumes. In August, 96,286 passengers were enplaned–a 23.8 percent increase from August 2019.

Total passengers increased by 23.1% from 2019 with 192,484 passengers who traveled through the terminal this month.

Increased capacity added 132,231 seats – a 38.5% increase from August 2019. The increase is due to Southwest Airlines’ five nonstop markets in March of this year and other carriers’ growth, such as using larger aircraft.

The latest route added to the COS nonstop schedule is Orlando (MCO) with Frontier Airlines. The service will launch on Friday, Nov. 5, and is available for booking now.

With the increase in traffic, travelers are reminded to please arrive 90 minutes before their flight departs, and that the Federal mask mandate is still in effect and has been extended to Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Masks are required inside all areas of the airport and on all aircraft.

Nonstop routes:

American Airlines Nonstop to Dallas Ft. Worth (DFW) Nonstop to Chicago (ORD)



Delta Air Lines Nonstop to Salt Lake City (SLC)



Frontier Airlines Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS) Nonstop to Orlando (MCO) – service beginning November 5, 2021. Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX)



Southwest Airlines Nonstop to Denver (DEN) – easy connections coast-to-coast Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS) Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX) Nonstop to Dallas (Love Field – DAL) Nonstop to Chicago (Midway- MDW) Nonstop to Houston (Hobby – HOU) – seasonal service; select November and December dates Nonstop to San Antonio (SAT) – seasonal service; select November and December dates



United Airlines Nonstop to Chicago (ORD) Nonstop to Denver (DEN) – easy connections worldwide Nonstop to Houston (IAH) Nonstop to Los Angeles (LAX)



Colorado Springs Airport’s small size means small commutes, small lines and small waits. It means friendliness, safety and comfort. It also means big options on daily nonstop flights and hundreds of connections worldwide.

