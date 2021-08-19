Colorado Springs Airport celebrates National Aviation Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Colorado Springs Airport celebrated National Aviation Day on Thursday, Aug. 19 by surprising travelers with various promotional items and treats. Throughout the terminal, staff handed out airport branded sunglasses, koozies, yo-yos, water bottles, chocolate chip cookies and more.

“We’re excited to celebrate National Aviation Day, and it’s also a great opportunity to engage with our travelers and show them how much we appreciate them,” said Aidan Ryan, marketing and communications manager for COS.

National Aviation Day is a day intended to celebrate the development of aviation. The holiday was established in 1939 by Franklin D. Roosevelt who issued a presidential proclamation designating the anniversary of Orville Wright’s birthday to be National Aviation Day.

