(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is relaunching its holiday parking promotion, offering a 50% discount on daily long-term parking.

According to COS, from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, 2022, and Dec. 21, 2022, to Jan 2, 2023 travelers will be able to redeem the discount. Parking at the long-term lot is regularly $8 per day, but will be $4 per day during the promotional period.

COS said that no coupon is required, but recommends that travelers exit through a manned booth to ensure they receive the discount.