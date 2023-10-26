(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) announced that Southwest Airlines will add daily service to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport starting in 2024.

According to COS, flights will begin on June 4, 2024, and will enhance accessibility to the Washington D.C. area, offering convenience and enhanced connectivity.

“This new route connecting Colorado Springs to Baltimore represents a pivotal moment for both the COS airport and the entire Colorado Springs community,” stated Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade. “It enhances travel options for residents and promises to bolster economic growth and foster even stronger connections between Colorado Springs and the Washington D.C. region, with its rich history and dynamic business landscape. This also supports the future growth of our thriving defense, cyber, and aerospace industries and the many military service members who call our city home.”

Tickets are now available on Southwest Airline’s website including current flight schedules and fares.