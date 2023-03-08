(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs has launched a new system to help citizens find a parking spot in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City.

According to the City, it has partnered with Modii, a provider of smart mobility solutions to create an interactive website. The website utilizes real-time data to help users locate parking spaces, including free, paid, handicapped-meter, and other forms of parking.

When users find the parking type they desire, the site offers more information such as cost per hour, availability of EV charging stations, and special parking fees.

Courtesy: The City of Colorado Springs

“The new Parking Finder tool directly addresses the challenges users can face in locating available parking,” said Scott Lee, the City’s Parking Enterprise Director. “The convenience of this tool puts parking availability in an easy-to-use format for all our users, no matter their parking needs.”

The tool will allow users to select options for different forms of parking, as well as where to find alternative forms of transportation such as Pike Ride Hub and Zeb Shuttles.

The new tool can be found at ColoradoSprings.gov/ParkingFinder.

The City said the tool has features that allow users to enter specific addresses or building locations and then set a time frame to find immediate or future parking by date and/or time.