COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has added another red light camera at Powers Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that the camera was activated on Sept. 13 and that there will be a 30-day warning period for drivers. Before Oct. 13, drivers captured by the camera running a red light, will be issued a written warning by mail, then on and after Oct. 13, drivers caught running the light will be issued a $75 citation and points will not be added to their license.

This new camera is the 19th red light camera added in Colorado Springs, the others are:

East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road

Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive

North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle

North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard

Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain

Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard

East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard

East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive

Austin Bluffs and North Academy

Platte and North Murray

Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road

Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard

Maizeland and North Academy

Voyager Pkwy and Academy Blvd

Colorado Ave and 31 st Street

Street Academy Blvd and Astrozon Blvd

Voyager Pkwy and Interquest Pkwy

Union Blvd and Fillmore Street

CSPD and the City of Colorado Springs are working to change driver behavior with increased enforcement of red light laws and increased public awareness of red light running. These cameras operate 24/7 and citations are issued after images of vehicles running a red light are confirmed by police personnel.