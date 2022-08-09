COLORADO — All high school students throughout the state can submit their designs for a new “I Voted” digital sticker.

The contest information states that the winning sticker design will be sent to voters via BallotTrax once they have voted in the upcoming General Election. It will also be featured on the Secretary of State’s website, media channels, press releases, media coverage, and as part of the digital effort to encourage people to vote across the state. The winner will be recognized on the Colorado Secretary of State’s social media channels, and Secretary Griswold will present the award during an assembly at the artist’s school.

“Allowing the next generation of voters to creatively participate in our elections is such a fun way to encourage engagement in our democracy. Colorado voters have always worn their ‘I Voted’ stickers with pride, and now they’ll be able to do that digitally after casting their mail ballot,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I can’t wait to see the submissions we get from high schoolers around the state!”

The contest rules are:

All entrants must be 13-18 years old and enrolled in a Colorado high school or Colorado homeschool program.

All artwork submitted must be your original work; no stock or borrowed images may be used.

Artwork that has offensive language, violence, drugs, gangs, weaponry, etc. will not be considered.

Entries must include the words “I Voted.”

Artwork must be nonpartisan.

Entries may be created on paper or digitally. (paper entries must be either scanned or photographed clearly for submission, digital and paper files must be under 1GB, and must be a .pdf, .png, .jpg, or .jpeg).

If the winner submitted artwork created on paper, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office will provide a pre-paid envelope for the artwork to be mailed for image processing for the digital image. The artwork will be returned to the artist after processing.

Entries will be used for social media and other marketing materials for the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

All entries must be received by Friday, September 2, 2022.

Winners will be determined by popular vote by staff in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

Information about the contest can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.