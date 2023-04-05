(COLORADO SPRINGS)— Snowpack in Colorado is reaching record territory and parts of the state are seeing the highest levels ever recorded.

Solid storms have been bringing big snows to ski areas this winter and early spring, keeping statewide snowpack soaring above average.

Wolf Creek Ski Area topping out with the biggest snow totals in the state, at nearly 500″ this season.

Steamboat Springs has seen more than 400″ this season for the first time in more than a decade.

Crested Butte closed out the season with their 3rd snowiest on record, at 326″.

Statewide snowpack is the highest it’s been since 2019, nearly at 140% of normal across Colorado.

The San Juan Mountains are seeing their highest snowpack ever recorded, at 180%.

The only spot in the state running dryer than normal is the Arkansas River Basin. The drought monitor reflects this, as the southeast plains are now in the highest category.

The western half of the state is completely drought-free thanks to the consistent snowstorms.

Ski areas are taking full advantage, as many spots are extending their season with plenty of fresh spring powder to enjoy.

Here’s a list of Colorado Ski Areas still open & their expected closing dates: