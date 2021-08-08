Colorado sheriff on panhandlers: “don’t give them money”

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado sheriff is urging people who see panhandlers not to give them money.

In a Facebook post, Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said “Have you noticed recently- every time you walk out of a business plastered with HIRING and HELP WANTED signs- you are confronted with these folks?”

According to Smith, when people hand out money to panhandlers, they are encouraging them to not work.

The sheriff went on to say the act is similar to what “the state is doing when they pay people more to sit home, rather than go back to work.”

Instead of giving money to panhandlers, Smith suggested handing money to “someone who is actually working and struggling to get by.”

“That gesture will be appreciated and will help someone who is already working to help themselves,” Smith wrote. “If you are fed up with the shortages in production, the broken supply chains and the punitive inflation we are seeing- incentivize people to get back into the workforce. That is the solution to our problem.”