Colorado seniors can now renew license, ID card online permanently

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — All Coloradans 66 years old and older can now permanently renew their license or ID online here or through the app, thanks to the Driver’s License Electronic Renewal By Seniors Act.

Part of the law also includes a new process for renewing driver’s licenses for any Coloradan older than 21 but younger than 80 years old. The new law requires this age group to attest that they have had an eye examination within one year before renewing their driver’s license online. Previously, Coloradans had to attest to having had an eye examination by an optometrist or ophthalmologist within the last three years prior to their renewal.

Coloradans who are older than 80 and renewing their driver license electronically will need to obtain a signed statement (DR 2402) from an optometrist or ophthalmologist attesting that the individual has had an eye examination within six months and the results of the exam. This statement will need to be uploaded as part of the online renewal application.

Prior to the public office closures and under emergency guidance from Gov. Jared Polis, the DMV opened up online renewals to Coloradans 65 and older on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. From then until August 2021, around136,000 Colorado seniors renewed their license or ID online.

Coloradans concerned about an elder family member’s ability to drive should email dor_mvhelpdesk@state.co.us for information about a re-examination request due to physical or mental constraints.

The new law also allows more people to sign a permit holders’ drive time logs. Now the permit holder’s drive logs can be signed by a parent, guardian or by a responsible adult, even if they were not the person who signed the soon-to-be driver’s affidavit of liability. Requirements for drive time logs vary depending on the age of the permit holder.

This aspect of the act eliminates the previous requirement that the person who signed a permit holder’s affidavit of liability must be the person who signs the permit holder’s driving logs.

To learn more, visit the Colorado Department of Motorized Vehicles here.