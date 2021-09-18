Colorado school shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus more than 1,200 years

FILE – In this May 8, 2019 file photo, a Douglas County, Colo., Sheriff’s deputy walks past the doors of the STEM Highlands Ranch school in Highlands Ranch, Colo. The younger of two students charged in a school shooting in suburban Denver that killed a classmate has pleaded guilty. Prosecutors say 16-year-old Alec McKinney pleaded guilty on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 to 17 felonies, including a first-degree murder charge. In December, a judge ruled that McKinney would be prosecuted as an adult in the May 7 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch that killed 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo. Devon Erickson has pleaded not guilty to the same charges McKinney faced in the shooting.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Convicted school shooter Devon Erickson will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing one student and injuring eight others when he opened fire in a Colorado classroom in 2019.

The accused shooter faced the maximum sentence on every person-related count, resulting in a total sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 1282.5 years, according to lead prosecutor George Brauchler.

The accused shooter was convicted of 46 criminal counts earlier this year, including one count of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said the accused shooter and fellow student Alec McKinney targeted a group of students who were watching a movie in their classroom at STEM School Highlands Ranch, south of Denver, on May 7, 2019.

Their attempt to kill a large number of students was foiled when several boys, including Kendrick Castillo, charged at Erickson. Castillo was shot during the incident and died.

A school security guard apprehended the other shooter.

Life in prison without the possibility of parole is Colorado’s mandatory sentence for an adult convicted of first-degree murder. Many of the other charges have sentences that must run consecutively.

During the sentencing hearing on Friday, several survivors of the shooting spoke, as well as the parents of Castillo. The accused shooter’s parents also spoke.

The victims’ impact statements lasted for hours. The accused shooter chose not to speak afterward.

The other shooter was also one of the witnesses in the trial. He has been sentenced to life in prison plus 38 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.