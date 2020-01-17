Colorado School for Deaf and Blind hosts one of a kind braille challenge

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind hosted their annual Braille Challenge on Thursday with students not only from their school, but schools around the community.

“I would never tell someone that braille is easy to learn,” Christina Cortes, a teacher of the visually impaired with a focus on science and technology.

This competition is one of a kind across the nation and even possibly the world according to the school’s principal.

“There is different levels of competition. There is the apprentice, freshman, sophomore, junior varsity and varsity levels of competition,” Jamie Lugo, the Principle for the school said.

The students also competed in five different categories: reading comprehension, braille spelling, chart and graph reading, proofreading and braille speed and accuracy.

“Some of our students were born blind and some have lost vision throughout their life,” Cortes said.

This competition isn’t just held locally but also nationwide blind and visually impaired students across the country can compete.

“They gather all the information that we gather with our eyes and translate it through our fingers,” Cortes said.

According to principle, the top competitors, the 60 students with the highest scores, from around North America, then go on to another daylong competition, in June, to test their braille skills alongside the best in the country.