Colorado rolls out breakthrough case data to show how effective vaccines are

DENVER (KDVR) — State data indicates vaccinated people are nearly four times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than unvaccinated populations in Colorado.

That was one of the takeaways of a briefing from officials with Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment Wednesday.

“As of today, we have 891 individuals in Colorado that are currently in the hospital. That is the highest number that we have seen since January. So that number corresponds to the number of hospitalizations that we were seeing in early November as we were seeing a rapid increase in our fall wave of illness,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

“We of course continue to see that most of the transmission, most of the hospitalization is really occurring among our unvaccinated population,” Herlihy continued.

Colorado vaccine breakthrough data shows vaccinated people are almost six times less likely to die from COVID-19 than people who aren’t vaccinated in the state. The hospitalization data is delayed by two weeks, with data related to deaths delayed by three weeks.

“What you can do here is compare the rate of cases we are seeing to among the unvaccinated which is shown in gray, and you can compare that to the rates of vaccine breakthrough cases we are seeing with each of these vaccines. The Janssen vaccine, the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine. I do want to caution you that this that this is raw data, this is not data that has been controlled for age or time since vaccination,” Herlihy said.

This comes as over half of Colorado counties are reporting a lower positivity rate over the last seven days, for the first time in six weeks.

As of Monday, the state’s 7-day positivity rate was 5.72%, which is down from 6.69%. The highest positivity rate in the state over the past seven days is Jackson County with 23.1% positivity.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy led the briefing, with Immunization Branch Chief Heather Roth and State Lab Director Dr. Emily Travanty.

