COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Renaissance Festival opens June 18 for eight weekends of family fun, food, and entertainment.

The popular attraction, located in Larkspur, draws huge crowds of tourists and locals alike, and features elephant rides, jousting knights, vendors, shows, an assortment of food and drink options, and plenty of live music. Each weekend boasts a theme, from pirates to fairies to time travelers, and guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best costumes.











The Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays only, rain or shine, through the weekend of August 7, and parking is always free. Tickets are $28 for adults and $12 for kids 5+ (5 and under get in free) if purchased at the box office day-of. Discounted tickets can be purchased through the Colorado Renaissance Festival website, or at the customer service desk of all local King Soopers locations.