COLORADO SPRINGS — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that Colorado was awarded $45.9 million to support three projects in Colorado transportation.

The money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The program is for projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation. Half of the funding is for urban projects and the other half is for rural.

“We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” said Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Transportation Secretary. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we are supporting more projects than ever before.”

The Westward Three Project: The Colorado Department of Transportation will receive $24.2 million to construct three new mobility hubs in Grand Junction, Rifle, and Glenwood Springs.

Grand Junctions improvements includes:

Bicycle, pedestrian, and parking improvements.

I-70 Business Loop Complete Streets improvements.

The development around Grand Junction will allow pedestrian crossing of a railroad providing a safe connection between the Grand Junction Convention Center, Main Street, and the train depot.

Glenwood Springs component includes:

Redevelops the current park-n-ride into a transit center where I-70 and SH82 intersect.

Creates a grade-separated bicycle and pedestrian underpass at 27th St. and SH82.

The development allows immediate extension of existing BRT service to farther areas of Glenwood Springs, including Glenwood Springs’ Main Street, RFTA’s major 27th St. BRT Station, and other nearby destinations.

Rifle’s component includes:

Expands and relocates the Rifle Park-n-Ride which is currently exceeding capacity. The project will increase the accessibility, condition, and service provided by the region’s bus system.

The Rifle Mobility Hub expansion will at least double capacity to a minimum of 120 spaces, complementing efforts to redevelop the gateway to downtown Rifle with housing, restaurants, and retail.

Rio Grande Intermodal Transportation – The City of Alamosa will receive $4.8 million to fund the construction of a new pedestrian bridge across the span of the Rio Grande River channel in the Adams State University (ASU) neighborhood. The project will connect City of Alamosa residents and students at the Adams State University to outdoor recreation facilities and promote walkability and bikeability throughout the city.

West Side Connector – The City of Pueblo will receive $16.8 million for this project with three distinct components related to reconnecting the West Side of the City of Pueblo to downtown:

Spaulding/Sun Mountain Blvd. will be extended from 24th Street to 31st Street and two roundabouts will be constructed where Spaulding intersects 27th Street and 31st Street.

Rehabilitate 70 West Side bus stops to comply with ADA standards.

Planning and design for a 24th Street bridge and Downtown Corridor.

The project is addressing physical barriers, including the railroad at 11th Street and multiple bridge closures across the Arkansas River, that prevent an underserved community from accessing essential services and employment centers. It will also restore and modernize core infrastructure and bring bus stops to ADA standards.

Projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness and opportunity, partnership and collaboration, innovation, state of good repair, along with mobility and community connectivity. Within these areas, the Department considered how projects will improve accessibility for all travelers, bolster supply chain efficiency, and support racial equity and economic growth – especially in historically disadvantaged communities and areas of persistent poverty.

The full list of awards can be found on the Department of Transportations website.