COLORADO SPRINGS — Britain’s longest-living monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 96. See how Colorado is reacting to her passing.

Colorado celebrates and honors the life and memory of Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed today at the age of 96. She brought compassion, kindness, and dedication to her job every day, and is mourned not only by her subjects but by people across the world. Governor Jared Polis

Queen Elizabeth II was a resilient and devoted leader who strengthened the special relationship between our two countries. I share my condolences with all mourning her loss. U.S. Senator Michael Bennet

For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth served as a symbol of strength to the British people as she fostered a strong alliance with America. We join the world in mourning her death and celebrate her incredible life. U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper

May her memory live on as a blessing. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser

The world mourns the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II, a woman who came to embody the concept of dignity for residents of the Commonwealth as well as people everywhere. She was among the great few of leaders in recorded history who never did one inch less than her duty. Representative Ken Buck

My thoughts are with the people of the United Kingdom as they and the world mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. An extraordinary person, and a true friend to the United States, her historic legacy will be remembered for generations to come. Representative Joe Neguse

This is a sad day for the world. Queen Elizabeth II was a rock for Great Britain through decades of change. Our hearts go out to her family and all the people of the United Kingdom during this difficult time. Representative Diana DeGette