COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the National Weather Service (NWS), lightning causes two fatalities and 12 injuries per year in Colorado based on data since 1980.

In recent years, Colorado was tied for 7th in the Nation when it comes to lightning fatalities (data from 2008 to 2018). When you look at a longer period of time, Colorado ranks 4th in the Nation for fatalities (data from 1959 to 2019).

NWS says El Paso County has the most number of lightning casualties, which include fatalities and injuries in Colorado.

Courtesy of Makenna McFadden. Image captured on July 20 in Soaring Eagles neighborhood.

In an average year, about 500,000 lightning flashes hit the ground in Colorado.

Colorado ranks 19th in the Nation with respect to the number of Cloud-to-Ground (CG) lightning flashes based on data from 2009 to 2018.

When you look at the average Cloud-to-Ground flash density over the state, Colorado ranks 32nd in the Nation. The average flash density over the entire state of Colorado is 4.8 Flashes per kilometer squared according to NWS data from 2009 to 2018.