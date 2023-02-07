DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you are a fan of a thin crust New York-style pizza or a deep dish pie, there are some incredible options across the country for all pizza lovers.

While Colorado might not be the first place you think of when it comes to the best pizza in the United States, there are still some amazing pizzerias in our state.

In fact, Trips to Discover recently put out a list of the top-rated pizza joints across the country and a pizzeria in Telluride made the top 20 list.

Brown Dog Pizza came in at number 20 on the list. According to Google reviews, Brown Dog Pizza has 4.6 stars for 1,475 reviews.

“What a great find! Friendly and knowledgeable staff. The ingredients were fresh and the flavor was remarkable! My husband and I both got small Detroit size pizzas and they were more than filling. It was nice too because they have an outdoor sitting area so we were able to enjoy our pizza and beer with our little pup-peroni! Highly recommend and will be back!” Christina shared on Google.

“On a 10-day trip, across 5 states, while eating at various highly rated restaurants 2-3 times daily, this was by far the best thing we had on our trip! Food was excellent and we had great service. This pizza was fantastic and everything the tables around us ordered looked great too!” Amanda explained on Google.

Brown Dog Pizza is also highly rated on Tripadvisor, with 4.5 stars for 1,639 reviews. It is also the number one restaurant in Telluride, according to Tripadvisor.

Best pizza joins in the U.S.

Here is a look at the top 20 pizza joints, according to Trips to Discover:

Brown Dog Pizza is located at 110 E. Colorado Ave. in Telluride. National Pizza Day is on Thursday, Feb. 9.