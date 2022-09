COLORADO SPRINGS — A friend of FOX21 Morning News is in the running for America’s favorite pet. Turtally Dude has made it to round two of the public voting competition.

Turtally Dude loves to travel around the United States, camping and boating with his friends, and snacking on blueberries and bananas.







You can vote for Turtally Dude at America’s Favorite Pet. Voting ends for round two at 7 p.m. on September 8. There is one free daily vote and more votes can be cast with donations to PAWS.org.