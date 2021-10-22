Colorado Parks & Wildlife and community mourn the loss of Pueblo wildlife manager

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) is honoring the life and memory of one of its officers.

According to a GoFundMe account set up by Area 11 CPW, Wildlife Officer Mike Trujillo died Oct. 17 from COVID-19 complications.

Today @COParksWildlife is saying goodbye to our beloved colleague, Pueblo Area Wildlife Manager Mike Trujillo who died Saturday. He spent 31 years with CPW conserving wildlife and serving the people of Colorado. We will miss this dedicated public servant. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/8Z0J1BixpO — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) October 22, 2021

Trujillo joined CPW in 1990 as a wildlife officer. In 2007, he became wildlife manager for Pueblo-Trinidad area. At the time of his death, Trujillo had served over 30 years with CPW.

Trujillo has been described as a loving husband, father, and proud grandfather. According to his obituary, Trujillo enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, hiking, arrowhead/fossil hunting, helping his father-in-law with the farm and harvest but most of all, he loved spending time with his kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being made to www.gofund.me/3347525c.