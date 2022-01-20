Colorado Parks and Wildlife train bighorn sheep to feed before Teller County transfer

Photo by Jeffery Heizer of bighorn sheep at Garden of the Gods February 25, 2021.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Colorado Springs began feeding bighorn sheep in the Rampart herd in preparation for a wildlife conservation relocation effort.

CPW’s Amber Worley & volunteer Britney Cuntz shoveled apple pulp for the sheep, and Officer Corey Adler hauled alfalfa to the site.

Bighorn sheep in the Rampart herd in a old quarry above #GardenoftheGods in #ColoradoSprings watch as @COParksWildlife Officer Corey Adler, staffer Amber Worley and volunteer Britney Cuntz spread apple pulp and alfalfa out at the feeding site. Soon they come running. (2/10) pic.twitter.com/JgFxRDnTf4 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 20, 2022

These feedings are all a working attempt to train the bighorn sheep to feed at a specific location so in a short time from now, CPW officials can net 25 of the animals and transfer them to Beaver Creek in Teller County.

There the sheep will form a group to replace a historic herd which died off.

Listen as @COParksWildlife Officer Corey Adler explains the process over the next few weeks. (6/10) pic.twitter.com/mrhfCvy90c — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 20, 2022

Want to learn more? Click on the Twitter links above or below to read the thread in its entirety.