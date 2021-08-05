Colorado Parks and Wildlife talks bighorn sheep on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region tweeted out this afternoon about the population of bighorn sheep on Pikes Peak and its newborn lambs.
The Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep is the state animal of Colorado, mandated so by President Ulysses S. Grant on Aug. 1, 1876. Males of the sheep can grow horns weighing as much as 30 pounds, helping them win over ewes and duel fellow males in horn-to-horn combat.
To learn more about bighorn sheep or other wildlife, visit the CPW SE Region website.