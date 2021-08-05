Colorado Parks and Wildlife talks bighorn sheep on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region tweeted out this afternoon about the population of bighorn sheep on Pikes Peak and its newborn lambs.

The Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep is the state animal of Colorado, mandated so by President Ulysses S. Grant on Aug. 1, 1876. Males of the sheep can grow horns weighing as much as 30 pounds, helping them win over ewes and duel fellow males in horn-to-horn combat.

Staff set out before dawn carrying spotting scopes, tripods, backpacks with food, water & survival gear and wearing headlamps to be in position when the bighorn sheep started moving. As the sun rose, the count was on. And it didn't disappoint. (2/8) pic.twitter.com/sSONlrW3bb — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 5, 2021

To ensure bighorn sheep survived, CO's wildlife conservation agency set a trap in a canyon near Tarryall Reservoir in South Park in September 1944. Eventually, Tarryall sheep helped build herds across CO including Georgetown, Mesa Verde NP and in the Garden of the Gods. 4/8 pic.twitter.com/tqqXUeTPMJ — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 5, 2021

During semi-annual surveys, CPW biologists look for ram-to-ewe ratios & ewe-to-lamb ratios. Reproduction is a big indicator of a herd's health. So seeing healthy lambs is important. They also study the herd's movements, its demography and distribution patterns on the peak. 6/8 pic.twitter.com/Ot7bpXnxcz — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 5, 2021

CPW hikers also document other wildlife they encounter include deer, ptarmigan, marmots and bear. This year, several bear were spotted including a sow with cub and this lone bear just below the 14,115-foot summit. 8/8 pic.twitter.com/aQ6Yj2Uj59 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 5, 2021

To learn more about bighorn sheep or other wildlife, visit the CPW SE Region website.