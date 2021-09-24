Colorado Parks and Wildlife report a potential “bobcat” sighting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted out today that callers frequently report wildlife encounters.

One Colorado Springs caller reported that she had a bobcat in her bathroom.

As a reminder, bobcats are larger felines with spotted coats, banded legs, distinct racial ruff, stubby tails with black and white tips.

In fact, CPW shared this graphic comparing house cats to bobcats to mountain lions.

Courtesy of the National Parks Service.

As it turns out, the suspected bobcat ended up being a large house cat, just in the wrong house.

We take seriously all wildlife conflict calls. A bobcat in a home is a very dangerous situation. But we ask for photos or video before officers respond. This photo, enlarged on the right, is a great example why. Today's "bobcat" clearly was a house cat. In the wrong house. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/iCCajbEdSp — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 24, 2021

