Colorado Parks and Wildlife report a potential “bobcat” sighting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted out today that callers frequently report wildlife encounters.
One Colorado Springs caller reported that she had a bobcat in her bathroom.
As a reminder, bobcats are larger felines with spotted coats, banded legs, distinct racial ruff, stubby tails with black and white tips.
In fact, CPW shared this graphic comparing house cats to bobcats to mountain lions.
As it turns out, the suspected bobcat ended up being a large house cat, just in the wrong house.
To learn more about the CPW, click here.