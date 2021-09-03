Colorado Parks and Wildlife remind Coloradans of good fire safety habits

Never leave a campfire unattended. All fires and embers should always be completely extinguished and drowned with water before leaving a campsite.

STATEWIDE– A variety of Colorado counties are still experiencing severe drought conditions. For this reason, Colorado Parks and Wildlife want to remind you to use fire safety this season.



The 461-acre Black Mountain Fire was reported on Sunday, Aug. 29, on the Routt National Forest, eight miles north of Kremmling in Grand County, Colo.

More National Forest areas are scheduled to reopen across northern Colorado for both fall recreation and seasonal hunting.



Both Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests have reopened more areas that have been closed since 2020’s wildfires such as Long Draw Road in the Cameron Peak Fire area, Keyser Ridge area on the Williams Fork Fire in Grand County, Colo. and the western side of Stillwater Pass off of Colorado 125.

Care for Colorado has also produced a helpful video on “Campfire Etiquette” which is posted below: