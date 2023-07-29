(CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.) — A Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) ranger has been recognized for his acts of bravery following a daring swift water rescue on the Arkansas River.

FOX21 spoke with Jeff Hammond, who initially found the unaccounted-for rafters. Hammond was late to a CPW staff meeting due to the interview, but received a standing ovation from his peers when he arrived.

CPW is now using this story as a reminder to always be prepared whether you are going out for an hour or all day, and always make sure to wear a properly-fitted life jacket.