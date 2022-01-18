Colorado official sues to stop clerk from running 2022 vote

FILE – In this June 30, 2020, file photo, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters reads an update on the election in Grand Junction, Colo. Colorado’s secretary of state has filed a lawsuit, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, asking a judge to remove Peters from administering the 2022 election. The action comes amid federal and state investigations into an alleged breach of security involving election equipment in the western Colorado county last year. (McKenzie Lange/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP, File)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to remove Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters from administering the 2022 election.

The action comes amid federal and state investigations into an alleged breach of security involving election equipment last year. Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, successfully sued to have Peters and a deputy, Belinda Knisley, removed from administering last November’s midterm election.

Peters has denied any wrongdoing. Griswold announced the new suit Tuesday after Peters rejected a settlement offer that would have allowed her renewed access to the county elections division under strict state supervision.

Peters says only voters can remove her from her post.