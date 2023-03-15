(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) is working to hire nurses for the state’s two psychiatric hospitals in Denver and Pueblo by offering a hiring bonus and benefits.

According to CDHS, Colorado is undergoing a nursing shortage that saw a decline of more than 100,000 registered nurses from 2020 to 2021 and is facing an expected 10% increase in demand for mental health nurses in five years.

To combat this shortage, CDHS is offering bonuses to recruit nurses to work at the state’s two psychiatric hospitals:

$14,000 hiring bonus

Retirement plan

Generous state benefits

Talking about the benefits of living in Colorado including; sunshine, recreational activities, and cultural heritage.

“CDHS is committed to empowering Coloradans to thrive through bold and innovative health and human services,” said CDHS Executive Director Michelle Barnes. “We value our exceptional nursing staff’s hard work and dedication, and invite you to join them and call Colorado home.”

Colorado is part of the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC), allowing nurses to practice in other participating states without having to obtain additional licenses.